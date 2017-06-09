Police department changes overtime procedure

Walnut Ridge police officers will no longer receive compensation days for working extra hours.

Instead, they will now get regular overtime pay.

“They do work a lot of hours,” Police Chief Chris Kirksey said. “Some officers have to stay over three, four, or five hours after their shift is supposed to end because they’re working an incident.”

Kirksey said they implemented this new policy about a month ago to better serve the community.

Walnut Ridge officers get three weeks of vacation and 20 sick days each year.

When you combine that with compensated days, the already-small police department was often stretched thin with too many people off at one time.

“When you pay the officers overtime, not only is it making them happy and boosting their morale, it gives the community a better of quality of life because you have better police coverage,” Kirksey said.

The overtime pay might cost the city a little more money, but Kirksey believes it’s worth it to make sure their officers can properly patrol the streets.

