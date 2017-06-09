City council delays action on body cameras

A plan for Hoxie police officers to have body cameras will be discussed at the council's August meeting, Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker said Tuesday.

Tinker said the city received a grant to purchase the cameras and was scheduled to put the money into an account. However, he said the city missed a deadline to put the money into the account due to him being out of the country on a trip.

Tinker said out of an abundance of caution, the money was sent back to officials and will be given to the city next month.

City officials have been working on the project for several months, applying for the grant to get body cameras. The city also has to have a body camera policy in place in order to receive the grant.

Tinker said council members also discussed a plan to develop Commerce Street for commercial use.

Officials are currently working on a plan to develop the area, with work possibly being done by next month.

Tinker also said the city has been dealing with an abundance of mosquitoes. He said mosquitoes inundated the city on the recent July 4 weekend, causing trouble.

He said city officials plan to do larva control in and around the town to stop the spread.

