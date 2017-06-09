City council looking at body camera policy

The Hoxie City Council will discuss police body cameras at their next meeting.

Mayor Lanny Tinker said the city has applied for a grant to get body cameras for the police department.

To be eligible for the grant, they must already have a body camera policy in place that is approved by the council.

It will be discussed at their meeting on June 13.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android