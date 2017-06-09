Uber driver uses karaoke, cameras to brighten up ride

One Uber driver in Little Rock decided to make his car a little more interesting for those who are going from destination to destination.

Chary uses the wheels beneath his car to move a karaoke machine.

He said it only cost him a few hundred dollars to set it up, and he does it to stand out from the crowd.

"Lot of the time for them to spend and if you have a car, different, something karaoke, magazine even, it takes their attention," Chary said.

He also uses go pros and cameras and said he'll occasionally post the rides to his Facebook page, "Uber X Karaoke."

Chary said while he drives mainly on weekends, his rides usually leave his customers wanting to come back for an encore.

