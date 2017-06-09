Facebook post warns of children stealing from restaurants

Police in the Little Rock area is asking restaurants to be on the lookout for a potential scheme to steal servers tips.

The scheme involves using children after an incident at one restaurant earlier this week.

Tracy Ard confronted the children after they came in, asked for money for a supposed sports team from customers, but was instead stealing money.

Ard chased the kids out of the restaurant, who escaped in a getaway car.

Ard captured pictures and posted a warning to Facebook.

"Yeah they have adults sitting outside waiting on them," Ard said.

"They're being seen in a lot of places."

Ard's Facebook post has drawn comments from others, claiming that it's happened at multiple restaurants in North Little Rock.

Ard said this hurts legitimate local teams that need donations.

