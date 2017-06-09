Jaylen Bacon and Tiaan Steenkamp Complete Season as All-Americans

EUGENE, Ore. (6/9/17) – In the third day of competition at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Arkansas State juniors Jaylen Bacon and Tiaan Steenkamp each earned All-America honors.

“Tiaan did well for his first time at nationals earning second team All-America, A-State head coach Jim Patchell said. Weather conditions were not the best, but Tiaan competed well and capped off a good season for him. Jaylen did well earning first team All-America in both the 100 and 200. He didn’t have his best race in the 100, but this is the first time he has made it all the way through the collegiate system to the finals. Jaylen has had a great year.”

Bacon opened his night with the 100-meter dash final, sprinting to a fifth place finish. He clocked a time of 10.25 seconds into a light headwind on a cool night in Eugene. His fifth place finish was the first top-five finish in a track event for an A-State athlete since 1978 when Donnie Taylor finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. It is the seventh total top-five finish in a track event and second in the 100-meter dash, joining Ed Preston who finished fourth back in 1975.

Bacon wrapped up the meet as one of six individuals to appear in both the 100 and 200-meter dash finals. He finished eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.84 seconds. He finishes as a First Team All-America honoree in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, the first athlete in program history to earn multiple first team honors in one NCAA Championships, indoor or outdoor.

Steenkamp made his NCAA Outdoor Championships debut Friday. He finished tied for 15th with a mark of 2.08m (6-09.75) to earn Second Team All-America honors. He was unable to clear the opening height on his first attempt, but glided over the bar on his second attempt to stay alive. Three attempts at 2.13m (6-11.75) were unsuccessful, resulting in the 15th place finish.

The final day of competition will see Calea Carr (discus) and Viktoriia Sadokhina (triple jump) competing for A-State. Both events will be streamed live on ESPN3.

A-State Schedule at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Wednesday, June 7

Cristian Ravar Ladislau | Hammer Throw | 65.33m (214-4) | 16th (2nd Team All-America)

Jaylen Bacon | 100-meter Dash | 10.02 | 5th (Advance to Final)

Jaylen Bacon | 200-meter Dash | 20.39 | 8th (Advance to Final)

Thursday, June 8

Erin Farmer | Shot Put | 16.82m (55-02.25) | 9th (2nd Team All-America)

Friday, June 9

Tiaan Steenkamp | High Jump | 2.08m (6-09.75) | T15th (2nd Team All-America)

Jaylen Bacon | 100-meter Dash | 10.25 | 5th (1st Team All-America)

Jaylen Bacon | 200-meter Dash | 20.84 | 8th (1st Team All-America)

Saturday, June 10

5:05 PM (CT) – Calea Carr | Discus Throw | Flight 1 of 2

5:40 PM (CT) – Viktoriia Sadokhina | Triple Jump | Flight 1 of 2