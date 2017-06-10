Grichuk Provides Redbirds Walk-Off Win in 10th

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Randal Grichuk hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single to the centerfield wall to give the Memphis Redbirds a 2-1 win over the Nashville Sounds (Athletics) in 10 innings Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Grichuk was playing in his first game for the Redbirds (37-24) after being transferred from Advanced-A Palm Beach on Thursday. The Redbirds are now 5-0 in extra-inning games this season.

After Miguel Socolovich pitched a perfect top of the 10th, Patrick Wisdom started the bottom of the 10th with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Breyvic Valera. After a strikeout, Todd Cunningham was hit by a pitch and Nick Martini was intentionally walked to load the bases for Grichuk.

He connected with a drive off the wall to give the Redbirds their first walk-off win since Tommy Pham won the game with a single against Oklahoma City on April 17.

Mike Mayers threw 6.0 scoreless innings in the start, allowing six hits and striking out six. He has now given up two earned runs in his last three starts, spanning 19.0 innings.

Josh Lucas, Ryan Sherriff, and Socolovich followed Mayers and allowed one run on two hits in the final four innings.

The Redbirds had five hits in the game, and Martini and Carson Kelly each walked twice.

Harrison Bader hit his ninth home run of the season in the second to put the Redbirds ahead 1-0, which they would hold until the Sounds tied it up on a Matt Olson long ball in the eighth.

The Redbirds and the Sounds continue their series tomorrow night at 6:35.

