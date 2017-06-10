Second Jason McDonald Memorial Ride held

Members of the cycling community gathered to honor one of their own on Saturday.

Jason McDonald was hit and killed by a driver while he was riding a bike on County Road 766 in June of 2016.

Cyclists came together in downtown Jonesboro for a ride of silence in his honor and to raise awareness about bike safety.

Many of the cyclists say what happened to McDonald was tragic and they hope raising awareness will prevent it from happening to someone else.

"There are a lot of people here just turning out," said Denton Kernoble. "There a lot of people that didn't know the guy that died, but they support the idea of supporting bike safety."

Kernoble has been a cyclist for many years and said the community is very bike friendly. He was shocked to hear of what happened to McDonald.

"That's such a tragedy and a people turning out like this, kind of helps emphasize bike safety and people need to watch for bikers," he said.

One of McDonald's family members spoke to the cyclists before they began their route through downtown.

The route also went through the area on county road 766 where a "ghost bike" was added in honor of McDonald.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android