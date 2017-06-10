Car show highlights Portfest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Car show highlights Portfest

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

For the past decade Portfest has not had a car show, but it has now zoomed back to the festival.

Event organizers said the car show is back and has a special meaning this year.

The Jerry Hulett Memorial Car Show was held Saturday.  

Hulett was a classic car buff before he passed away, now organizers are honoring him through the show.

"Jerry was an important person in our community and he enjoyed car shows," said show director, Bob Bradley.   "He brought his cars to any shows that we would have."

The money raised at the car show is being given to the Newport Chamber of Commerce to help with their yearly expenses.

Attendees received door prizes and show-car owners received awarded trophies. 

