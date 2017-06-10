Company picnic benefits several people

Anchor Packaging found a way to give back to its employees and their families along with the community this weekend.

“It's kind of a trifecta where we have not just our employees like you mentioned, but we also have outreach to these community groups that are so essential to helping the community thrive,” Jeff Wolff, the president of Anchor Packaging, said.

Saturday, the company hosted a picnic for its employees and their families at the Greene County Fair Grounds.

They had entertainment of all sorts including games, bounce houses, snacks, and raffles.

Many non-profit organizations came out to help with the event. Merge Memphis, the Agape House and House of Virtue were all represented.

Residents of the Agape House got earnings from the event as they worked outside on the Midway at different activities.

The money, not staying in their pockets, but going to something far greater, according to an Agape House resident Robbie Smith.

“It’s all going to the funding of our new house that we are opening,” Smith said. “The more houses we can open, the more women’s lives we can save.”

The Agape House organization currently has four rehab homes in Region 8.

The non-profit group works to get women free of addiction.

They are looking to fund the new house in Corning.

Anchor Packaging will continue their giving-back event on Sunday.

