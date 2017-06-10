Man airlifted after Saturday shooting

Blytheville police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

According to Captain Scott Adams with the Blytheville Police Department, it happened at the Sunbath Car Wash on South Division Street.

Adams said a black man was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis.

He did not say what condition that victim was in.

Adams said the investigation is active and more details will be released soon.

