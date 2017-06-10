Local firefighters participate in crucial training class

Firefighters gathered in Hoxie to participate in extrication training Saturday.

Hoxie firefighters and surrounding departments learned to safely extricate victims from a crash scene.

They got hands-on experience so they could become certified.

The firefighters practiced using the equipment on several different cars and scenarios.

“They need to know the safe points to extricate them using the jaws of life to get them out of the vehicle and get them out of the vehicle safely and keep from doing more harm to the patient,” Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto said.

Several of the firefighters took the class for the first time while others re-took it to make sure they are up-to-date and always prepared.

