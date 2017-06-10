A-State wraps up events at NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Eugene, OR - The last two competitors for the Red Wolves finished their events at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this Saturday.

Junior Calea Carr competed in the finals of the women's discus throw and finished in 19th place with a throw of 49.86 meters.

Senior Viktoriia Sadokhina competed in the women's triple jump finals and finished in 18th place with a jump of 12.97 meters.

The Red Wolves left Oregon with four All-American distinctions: Jaylen Bacon in the men's 100 and 200 meter dash, Cristian Ravar Ladislau in the men's hammer throw, Tiaan Steenkamp in men's high jump, and Erin Farmer in women's shot put.