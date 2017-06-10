Redbirds shy in game two against Nashville

Memphis, TN (Redbirds) – A three-run eighth inning by the Nashville Sounds (Athletics) was the catalyst in a 6-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Luke Voit hit his ninth home run of the season for Memphis, and Randal Grichuk was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Carson Kelly had a two-run double in the first inning, and Wilfredo Tovar had a two-bagger of his own as part of a two-hit night.

John Gant struck out seven in 5.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits. He did not issue a walk. Gant left with the game tied at three, and Kevin Herget followed with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

The Sounds touched Zach Phillips for three runs in the eighth to make the score 6-3. Tovar led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and stole second, his sixth swipe in the last 12 games, but the next six Redbirds were retired in order to finish the game.

Mark Montgomery struck out the side in the top of the ninth for the Redbirds.

The crowd of 9,299 was the second-largest of the season for the Redbirds, behind the 10,090 against Round Rock on April 29.

Memphis and Nashville finish their quick three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 2:05.