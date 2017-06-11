ASP: One killed, two injured in wreck

A Mississippi County man was killed Saturday night in a three-vehicle accident on I-55, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Justin Braxton of Blytheville was going north on I-55 on a Suzuki GX6 motorcycle around 11:00 p.m. at the 68-mile marker when the accident happened. According to the report, the three vehicles (Suzuki GX6, a Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle and a Suzuki SX7) were all going north, lost control and crashed.

The drivers of the Suzuki GSX600 and the Suzuki SX7 were taken to Regional One Health in Memphis for their injuries, ASP said in the report.

