Blytheville police search for murder suspect

According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, the victim of a shooting Saturday night in Blytheville has died and authorities are looking for a murder suspect in connection with the case.

Blytheville police went to the Sunbath Carwash on South Division Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about the shooting. Police found Deandre Love with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the carwash bay, next to a vehicle.

Love was airlifted to the Med in Memphis, where he later died, Adams said.

Witnesses told police that Travis Lamar Reed was the shooter and a first-degree murder warrant was issued for his arrest, Adams said.

Police consider Reed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Reed's whereabouts can call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or the department's CrimeStoppers line at 844-910-STOP.

Also, tips can be sent online to www.blythevillecrimestoppers.com.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android