Bond set for Blytheville murder suspect

The man accused of shooting another man Saturday night made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Travis Lamar Reed was being sought in connection with the shooting Saturday night at the Sunbath Carwash on South Division Street in Blytheville. Police went to the area around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about the shooting.

Police found Deandre Love with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the carwash bay, next to a vehicle.

Love was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, where he later died.

According to a Blytheville Police Department investigative report, Love was washing a blue car when witnesses said Reed pulled into the parking lot of a nearby store. The witness said he saw Reed get out of the car and meet Love in the parking lot. That's when the witness said Reed shot Love.

After his arrest, Reed reportedly told investigators that he and Love had been arguing on Facebook in the week prior to the shooting. However, he denied shooting Love.

During his court appearance, a judge formally charged Reed with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.

His bond was set at $500,000.

