Murder suspect in custody, according to Blytheville PD

According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, the man accused of shooting another man Saturday night is now in custody.

Travis Lamar Reed was being sought in connection with the shooting Saturday night at the Sunbath Carwash on South Division Street in Blytheville. Police went to the area around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about the shooting.

Police found Deandre Love with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the carwash bay, next to a vehicle.

Love was airlifted to the Med in Memphis, where he later died, Adams said.

Witnesses told police that Reed was the shooter and a first-degree murder warrant was issued in the case, Adams said.

