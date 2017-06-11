Magnitude 3.6 earthquake recorded in northwestern Arkansas

BERGMAN, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.

The USGS says the quake struck at 7:40 a.m. Sunday near Bergman, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock and was felt as far away as Memphis, Tennessee, about 185 miles (298 kilometers) to the southeast.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The quake was initially reported as magnitude 4.0, but was downgraded initially to 3.2 before being placed at magnitude 3.6 following a review by the USGS.

