Blytheville police investigate shooting

A woman was taken to a Blytheville hospital Saturday night after she was grazed by a bullet while she was in bed, Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department said.

Officers went to an alley between Holly and Hearn Streets around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about shots being fired. Police found six spent shell casings in the alley but did not find a victim, Adams said.

However, about an hour later, police got a call from the woman saying she had been shot in the leg.

"When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the victim," Adams said. "She stated that she was in bed asleep when shots were fired."

The woman had a minor injury to her leg and was taken to Great River Medical Center for treatment, Adams said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android