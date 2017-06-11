Poplar Bluff police search for home invasion/robbery suspects

According to Detective Danny Hicks of the Poplar Bluff Police Department, authorities are looking for two suspects in a robbery and shooting early Sunday.

Poplar Bluff police went to a home in the 1300 block of South 10th Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about the home invasion/robbery and the person being shot.

The victim told police that two black males entered the home, wearing masks and demanded money, Hicks said.

The suspects took $4,500 from the victim's purse but asked for more, Hicks said.

"When no further money was presented, one of the suspects fired a shot, striking one of the victims," Hicks said.

Police describe the suspects as Cameron S. Cook and Keith M. Taylor, both of Poplar Bluff.

Anyone with information on the shooting and robbery can call Hicks at 573-686-8034.

