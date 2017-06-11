Home invasion/robbery suspects in custody

Poplar Bluff police Monday arrested three people suspected in a weekend home invasion.

Officers arrested Keith Taylor, 27; Mercedes Patterson, 24; and Cameron Cook, all of Poplar Bluff.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers went to a home in the 1300-block of South 10th Street about a person being shot during an armed home robbery.

The victim told police that two black males entered the home, wearing masks and demanded money, Hicks said.

The suspects took $4,500 from the victim's purse but asked for more, Hicks said.

"When no further money was presented, one of the suspects fired a shot, striking one of the victims," Hicks said.

Captain J.R. Keirsey with the Poplar Bluff Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division said all three suspects are being questioned and held pending charges.

