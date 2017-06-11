At 10: Divine intervention leads family to Jonesboro, son's hero

One Region 8 family says divine intervention is the only explanation for how they were led to the person who would later save their son's life.

Tonight at 10, hear from this family and the church member who is going to donate a kidney.

Plus, will it be super muggy this work week? Ryan has your answer tonight at 10.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android