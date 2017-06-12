Teens, adults arrested after 'large fight' involving officers

Officers in Missouri were called to stop a fight over the weekend that resulted in at least five arrests.

According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, officers responded to a "large fight" at the Gayoso Federal Housing Complex on Sunday.

Those officers reportedly saw a group "consisting of both juvenile and black male subjects fighting," the release stated.

When the officers tried to break up the fight, they were reportedly assaulted from behind by another large group of over 30 people which included juveniles and black males.

The release did not state whether or not any officers were injured.

Additional agencies including, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, and the Hayti Police Department were called and the officers "gained control of the scene."

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones stated officers identified and arrested at least five suspects at the scene.

The names of suspects were not released.

However, Jones reported two men, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old both from Caruthersville, were arrested for rioting, refusal to disperse, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and first-degree assault on law enforcement officers.

Both were taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center and are held pending the filing of formal charges with the county prosecutor.

Another 31-year-old female from Caruthersville was arrested for assault on emergency personnel. She was also taken to the justice center and awaits the filing of formal charges.

Two juvenile males also face charges.

One 15-year-old suspect from Caruthersville was arrested for rioting, refusal to disperse, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, first-degree assault on law enforcement officers, and escape from custody. He was turned over to Pemiscot County juvenile authorities and then taken to the Bloomfield Juvenile Detention Center.

A 16-year-old suspect from Poplar Bluff was arrested for willfully opposing a police officer. He was also turned over to Pemiscot County juvenile authorities and later released to a guardian.

Jones stated the investigation into the fight is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android