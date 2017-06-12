Man on motorcycle hit by deer

A Missouri man is recovering after a literal run-in with some wildlife while on the road.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Johnny McCrackin, 53, of Peace Valley was driving a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle north on Route W, four miles north of Peace Valley, in Howell County.

A deer then hit the motorcycle and it went off the right side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

McCrackin was taken to a West Plains hospital by a private vehicle.

The report indicated he sustained serious injuries.

McCrackin was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

