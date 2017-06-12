Missouri man dies after fall at Arkansas hotel

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Police in the tourist town of Eureka Springs say a Missouri man died after falling from a staircase at a hotel.

Eureka Springs police say William Thomas of Webb City, Missouri, died after falling Saturday night from a staircase at the Crescent Hotel. Police say Thomas was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Eureka Springs.

According to a police press release, witnesses told officers that Thomas had been in the bar upstairs at the hotel before falling over the staircase's railing.

Police say the death is under investigation.

