Tracy King Named to Direct 11 State Parks

After a career of serving as both Ranger, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent at Arkansas State Parks for more than three decades, Tracy King has been named as the new Region 2 Supervisor. This position oversees 11 Arkansas State Parks in the north central region of the state.

“Tracy King was selected as Region 2 Supervisor due to his numerous years in leadership as a Park Ranger at various locations within the state park system,” said Operations Manager Jon Brown. “His Last appointment was at Bull Shoals White River State Park as Superintendent and he had an outstanding record in protecting our natural and cultural resources and providing top-quality services to our guests. I am confident that he will be just as successful in his new role.”

A key part of effective management of Arkansas State Parks is to divide the system into 5 regions. Each region has a Manager who is charged with ensuring that the parks under their watch have the resources they need to maintain the level of quality that is expected. This includes guest services, physical facilities and protection of our natural, cultural and historical resources.

“Tracy King has been an effective and efficient park superintendent for many years,” said Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann. “He is respected by his team members, peers and park leadership. He has always performed at the highest level and is an exemplary park professional. His dedication to Arkansas State Parks and proven leadership will serve Region 2 and the entire parks system very well.”

King has lived his life as a team member of Arkansas State Parks both professionally and personally. In addition to his last assignment at Bull Shoals-White River State Park he has also worked at Petit Jean, Lake Chicot, Jacksonport and Lake Catherine.

“It was while working at Lake Catherine as a seasonal Ranger, I met my wife of 31 years,” said King. “We have two children, Ryan and Alyssa and one granddaughter, Rooke.”

King grew up in Decaturville, Tennessee and received his Park Ranger Training at Memphis State University. He has made Arkansas his home since 1985.

“I am honored to serve the parks of Region 2 and am equally honored to be chosen for this position the leadership of Arkansas State Parks,” said King. “I hope to enhance the quality of customer service at all of the parks and build upon the foundations that already exist because of the great group of Park professionals that are currently in Region 2. I want to take what they have and try to improve it in any way I can. My tenure has taught me a lot in many ways, and those successes are my focus. “

