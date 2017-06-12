Analyst: Gas prices at their lowest in 12 years

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Motorola recently started a study on integrating Craighead County’s fire radio system.
Motorola recently started a study on integrating Craighead County’s fire radio system.
Gas prices are at their lowest since 2005, according to one petroleum analyst.
Gas prices are at their lowest since 2005, according to one petroleum analyst.
A Mississippi County man was killed Saturday night in a three-vehicle accident on I-55, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
A Mississippi County man was killed Saturday night in a three-vehicle accident on I-55, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
A family feels inspired after they said their life-changing journey led them to a Jonesboro church.
A family feels inspired after they said their life-changing journey led them to a Jonesboro church.
A Missouri man is recovering after a literal run-in with some wildlife while on the road.
A Missouri man is recovering after a literal run-in with some wildlife while on the road.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.