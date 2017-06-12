Motorola looks to fix county's fire radio issues

Motorola recently started a study on integrating Craighead County’s fire radio system.

In April, the Craighead County Rural Fire Association discussed issues with the current system, issues that have been a problem for several years.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro’s E911 director, said a company representative was out Friday considering ways the system could be fixed.

Presley said some fire departments can’t hear audio over the radio, which has been a big problem and concern.

He said many times emergency responders have called to get information about an emergency location.

Presley mentioned it will be an easy fix for Motorola and a crucial one for the county.

