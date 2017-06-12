Child airlifted to Memphis hospital following accident

A Region 8 child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis after being hit by a car in Paragould.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 10.

Paragould police tell Region 8 News a vehicle was stopped at Highway 412 and Reynolds Road when the child, standing on the north side of the highway, crossed the highway and failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle, causing the driver to hit the child.

Police say the child was transported by EMS to be airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

