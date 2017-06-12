Southeast Missouri water resort reopens after flood damage

VAN BUREN, Mo. (AP) - A water resort in southeast Missouri has reopened after damages from severe flooding.

Resort owner Tom Bedell tells the Southeast Missourian that he and his staff at The Landing in Van Buren have been working "frantically" to prepare for the summer months.

Bedell says the Missouri flooding this year got into second-story rooms, the restaurant and the river store. The resort sits on the Current River, making it a popular floating center and a flooding target.

The restaurant and store have reopened. The second-story rooms are expected to be ready by next weekend.

Bedell says the summer season should boost the economy to help those affected by the floods.

The reopening comes about one week after President Donald Trump approved Gov. Eric Greitens' request for a Missouri disaster declaration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.