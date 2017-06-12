ALDI eyes more stores by 2022; adding 25,000 jobs

A discount grocer wants to expand to over 1,000 more stores in the next five years. And with that expansion plan comes thousands more in new jobs.

ALDI released their plan to grow more as a company in a Monday news release.

According to the release, the company will use $1.6 billion to remodel 1,300 stores by 2020. ALDI will invest $3.4 billion to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

In addition to new stores, ALDI stated they would add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses, and offices with "industry-leading compensation and generous benefits packages."

With the growth plan in place, ALDI claims they will be the third largest grocery store by count in the U.S., serving 100 million customers per month.

