Man sentenced in shooting death of Newport woman - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man sentenced in shooting death of Newport woman

Shaqualen Dewayne Houston (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Correction) Shaqualen Dewayne Houston (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Correction)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A man will spend 20 years in prison for his part in the fatal shooting of a Newport woman.

Shaqualen Dewayne Houston, 20, of Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a terroristic act, according to Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District prosecuting attorney.

Circuit Judge Harold Erwin accepted Houston’s plea then sentenced him to a total of 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 10 years suspended.

The charges stem from an April 2016 shooting on Hout Circle that left Vanessa Thomas dead.

“Although we were completely prepared to prove Houston fired at the vehicle in which Thomas was a passenger, there was more than one shooter and we had no proof Houston caused Thomas’s death,” Boyce said.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • A Better Region 8: There is good in this world

    A Better Region 8: There is good in this world

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:10:01 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:16:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A lot of times in life we hear the words: "I've got some good news for you.” Now imagine hearing it when it literally means life and death for you.  

    A lot of times in life we hear the words: "I've got some good news for you.” Now imagine hearing it when it literally means life and death for you.  

  • breaking

    Home invasion/robbery suspects in custody

    Home invasion/robbery suspects in custody

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:59:39 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:01:16 GMT

    Poplar Bluff police Monday arrested three people suspected in a weekend home invasion.

    Poplar Bluff police Monday arrested three people suspected in a weekend home invasion.

  • ALDI eyes more stores by 2022; adding 25,000 jobs

    ALDI eyes more stores by 2022; adding 25,000 jobs

    Monday, June 12 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:42:55 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:47:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A discount grocer wants to expand to over 1,000 more stores in the next five years. And with that expansion plan comes thousands more in new jobs.

    A discount grocer wants to expand to over 1,000 more stores in the next five years. And with that expansion plan comes thousands more in new jobs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly