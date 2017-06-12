Man sentenced in shooting death of Newport woman

A man will spend 20 years in prison for his part in the fatal shooting of a Newport woman.

Shaqualen Dewayne Houston, 20, of Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a terroristic act, according to Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District prosecuting attorney.

Circuit Judge Harold Erwin accepted Houston’s plea then sentenced him to a total of 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 10 years suspended.

The charges stem from an April 2016 shooting on Hout Circle that left Vanessa Thomas dead.

“Although we were completely prepared to prove Houston fired at the vehicle in which Thomas was a passenger, there was more than one shooter and we had no proof Houston caused Thomas’s death,” Boyce said.

