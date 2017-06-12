17-year-old charged as adult in school shooting threat

A prosecuting attorney announced a teenager is charged as an adult in connection with a school shooting threat.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce stated Friday that 17-year-old James Tillman had been charged with terroristic threatening, a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Tillman was arrested in May for making threats to commit a shooting in the Newport School District.

“This type of threat must be taken seriously. The message of this charging decision is that teenagers should not toy around with the subject of school shooting,” Boyce said as part of the release.

