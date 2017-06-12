Youth fishing derby cast for Saturday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Youth fishing derby cast for Saturday

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police will host its 10th annual Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 17, at Craighead Forest Park.

The free event is open to kids, ages 3-15. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and will end at 8:15. Fishing will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Trophies will be awarded to age division winners for smallest and biggest fish, and most fish caught. Every child will receive a prize.

Six bicycles and three televisions will be given away. There will also be free snacks and drinks for everyone.

Every child must bring their own fishing pole and bait. Only one pole allowed per child.

