A Better Region 8: There is good in this world

A lot of times in life we hear the words: "I've got some good news for you.”

Now imagine hearing it when it literally means life and death for you. That was the reality for Matt Deaton when his kidneys failed and a person of faith stepped up to help him.

Recently, Region 8 News did a story about the Deaton family and the place they found their inspiration.

They told reporter Melanie Bednar how during the 2009 ice storm, a simple Central Baptist Church service broadcast on KAIT eventually led the family from Poplar Bluff to Jonesboro where they met the man that would save Matt's life.

When Matt's kidneys failed, church member Jerry Allison felt God calling him to help the boy.

Jerry is giving Matt one of his kidneys later this month. That's not easy. That’s a huge sacrifice, and he’s literally giving life to his fellow man.

So a big thanks to the folks at Central Baptist Church for having such a life-giving impact on the Deaton family. And thank you to Jerry Allison for taking a true leap of faith and being completely selfless.

This story is good news and inspires us all. It’s comforting to know that it’s not always about "me" in this chaotic world.

Taking the time to see there is good in this world makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

