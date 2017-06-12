Mother turns daughter in for attempted Walmart robbery

Less than 12 hours after appearing in court on theft charges, Jonesboro police say a woman attempted to rob an area Walmart. Her mother turned her in for the crime.

Tiasia Foster, 20, appeared in Craighead County District Court Monday on aggravated robbery charges.

Around 2 o'clock on the afternoon of June 5, Foster appeared in Craighead County District Court for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from her job at Dollar Tree.

She was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 10:15 p.m. that same day, Foster walked into the Parker Road Walmart, pointed a handgun at a clerk, and ordered the clerk to put money on gift cards.

“The clerk and manager explained they couldn’t put the money on the card and the suspect fled the scene,” court documents state.

Two days later, Foster’s mother Michelle Jackson went to the Justice Complex to identify the suspect as her daughter.

“Jackson said she had taken the handgun that was used in the commission of the crime and hidden it,” court documents state.

Jackson then gave the officer the handgun and said she would turn her daughter in on June 12.

On that day, Foster went to the Justice Complex and admitted to the crime in an interview with police. During her probable cause hearing that afternoon, Judge David Boling set her bond at $1,500 cash or surety.

It was stated during the probable cause hearing that Foster's bond was set so low for a number of reasons. The investigating officer said Foster was very cooperative when she went to the department to interview with police. They also stated she takes care of her 7-month-old child and her mother, who has cancer.

If convicted on the aggravated robbery charge, Foster could face 10-40 years or life in prison.

Her theft charges carry the possibility of a $10,000 fine and/or up to 6 years in prison.

She will appear in court on both charges on July 31.

