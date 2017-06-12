JPD: Suspect stole neighbor's golf cart to "get around" - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Suspect stole neighbor's golf cart to "get around"

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
David Grimes (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) David Grimes (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man accused of stealing his neighbor’s golf cart said he did it because he didn’t have a vehicle and needed to “get around.”

Jonesboro police went to the 4700-block of Prospect Road on June 9 in reference to a theft.

The victim told police sometime overnight, someone stole their E-Z-Go golf cart and the keys to their Kubota UTV.

The victim told police she saw the golf cart at her neighbor’s home, but the keys weren’t in it.

Police made contact with the neighbor, David Grimes, who agreed to speak with them without an attorney present, authorities said.

Grimes retrieved the keys to the golf cart from a clipboard inside a trailer in his front yard.

“Officers then asked why he took the Golf Cart and Grimes stated that he was stupid and just needed it to get around, since he did not have a vehicle,” court documents state.

Grimes was then placed under arrest.

While searching Grimes, officers found the keys to the UTV in his pocket.

Grimes faces theft charges. His bond was set at $2,500.

