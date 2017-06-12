Randolph County looks to repair levee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Randolph County looks to repair levee

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Randolph County is taking a look at possible fixes for the Black River levee.

County Judge David Jansen said the levee commission hired an engineer to do a quick study to see how they should move forward.

When both sides of the levee were affected by recent flooding, the levee commission realized there was a problem.

“They know that levee is not working when you lose both sides,” said Jansen.

Jansen said right now issues that may need a temporary fix are levee breaches.  

If the river reaches about 20 feet, these holes could cause flooding on the highway system.

This could also cause closures on areas like Highway 67.

“We don’t want to shut off access, we’ve just been through that,” he said.

Jansen said a possible temporary fix would be plugging these breaches to avoid flooded roadways.  

He said he is confident with everyone working together a solution will be found.

“The county, the city, the levee board, everybody above the Black River Bridge, everybody south of the Black River Bridge, will come together,” said Jansen.   “We'll fix this problem."

The levee board has turned in paperwork to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and they have 40 days to make plans for levee repairs.

The group also plans to do an additional study to see what permanent repairs must be made.

.Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Newport police investigate shooting

    Newport police investigate shooting

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:24:06 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:27:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.

    According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.

  • 6-year-old found dead on day care bus

    6-year-old found dead on day care bus

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:09:53 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A 6-year-old child died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    A 6-year-old child died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

  • I-55 closures could slow traffic into Arkansas

    I-55 closures could slow traffic into Arkansas

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:39:21 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17.

    Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17.

    •   
Powered by Frankly