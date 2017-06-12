Randolph County looks to repair levee

Randolph County is taking a look at possible fixes for the Black River levee.

County Judge David Jansen said the levee commission hired an engineer to do a quick study to see how they should move forward.

When both sides of the levee were affected by recent flooding, the levee commission realized there was a problem.

“They know that levee is not working when you lose both sides,” said Jansen.

Jansen said right now issues that may need a temporary fix are levee breaches.

If the river reaches about 20 feet, these holes could cause flooding on the highway system.

This could also cause closures on areas like Highway 67.

“We don’t want to shut off access, we’ve just been through that,” he said.

Jansen said a possible temporary fix would be plugging these breaches to avoid flooded roadways.

He said he is confident with everyone working together a solution will be found.

“The county, the city, the levee board, everybody above the Black River Bridge, everybody south of the Black River Bridge, will come together,” said Jansen. “We'll fix this problem."

The levee board has turned in paperwork to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and they have 40 days to make plans for levee repairs.

The group also plans to do an additional study to see what permanent repairs must be made.

