USDA to host flood meeting in Poplar Bluff

Both federal and state officials will be in southeast Missouri later this month to talk with landowners and government officials about assistance from recent flooding problems around the region.

The meeting will be held June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in rooms 1 and 2 at the Black River Coliseum, 301 South 5th Street, in Poplar Bluff.

According to a press release, representatives with the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency will describe the federal programs that are administered that can help people who had damage due to flooding in April and May.

An official with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will speak as well as officials from other state agencies.

People interested in further information on the meeting can call 573-876-0901.

Requests for accommodations must be done by June 16, officials said.

