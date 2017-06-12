USDA to host flood meeting in Poplar Bluff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

USDA to host flood meeting in Poplar Bluff

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

Both federal and state officials will be in southeast Missouri later this month to talk with landowners and government officials about assistance from recent flooding problems around the region. 

The meeting will be held June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in rooms 1 and 2 at the Black River Coliseum, 301 South 5th Street, in Poplar Bluff. 

According to a press release, representatives with the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency will describe the federal programs that are administered that can help people who had damage due to flooding in April and May. 

An official with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will speak as well as officials from other state agencies. 

People interested in further information on the meeting can call 573-876-0901. 

Requests for accommodations must be done by June 16, officials said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Officer shot in Newport, suspect sought

    Officer shot in Newport, suspect sought

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:24:06 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:25:04 GMT

    According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.

    According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.

  • 5-year-old found dead on day care bus

    5-year-old found dead on day care bus

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:56:22 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

  • I-55 closures could slow traffic into Arkansas

    I-55 closures could slow traffic into Arkansas

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:35:11 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17.

    Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17.

    •   
Powered by Frankly