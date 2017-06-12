County plans for projects before possible FEMA aid

According to Randolph County Judge David Jansen, the county could know by the end of this week whether they are approved for FEMA assistance.

He said in the past few weeks, the county has been working on strategies for repairs.

The county has been documenting any work that has been done so far and saving larger projects for after they have FEMA assistance.

Three large projects are among those that will be worked on first once assistance is received.

"We've already hauled material up to those sites, hoping that by the end of this week the president will declare the state of Arkansas a federal disaster,” he said. “Then, it'll still be another week or two before FEMA actually comes in and does pre-construction meetings.”

Jansen says they are trying to move as quickly as possible with repairs, but the large projects have been put on hold until they have FEMA assistance.

He said once they receive assistance, the county will hit the ground running on those projects.

“We’ll have two or three projects going at the same time,” he said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android