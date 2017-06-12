Local fire department catches up on maintenance work

The Brookland Fire Department is wasting no time to play catch up.

In the past month, John Burns, a volunteer firefighter with the department said they’ve had a significant decrease in the amount of motor vehicle accident calls.

He said they are using that saved time to get caught up on maintenance work.

“This time of the year we have hose testing, which the National Fire Protection Association requires that once a year that we test all of our hose,” Burns said. “That takes several nights because us being volunteers, we have to meet up here on Thursday nights to do it. So, the decrease of runs in the past month have allowed us to take care of things like that.”

He said the little things aren’t so little. Every fix is important for the community’s safety.

“We have to make sure our apparatus starts properly, the oil is checked, full of water, full of fuel,” he said. “All of those things of that nature. When someone calls 911, they expect for the fire department to come. In order for us to come, our equipment has to be in operable condition and the firefighters have to be at peak performance.”

Burns said the volunteers meet every Thursday night to keep up with these important maintenance checks.

