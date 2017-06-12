Officer shot in Newport, suspect sought

Newport police were at the scene of a shooting Monday night. (Source: KAIT)

According to Jackson County deputies, a Newport Police officer has been shot as authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.

As of 8 pm, several law enforcement officers and agencies are in Newport searching for the suspect.

KAIT has multiple crews at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the Remmel Park area, and ask if you have any information to contact Newport Police at 870-523-2722.

Arkansas State Police have taken over as the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

No other details are being released at this time.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge.

