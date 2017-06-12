Slain Newport officer named, suspect still being sought

Newport police were at the scene of a shooting Monday night (Source: KAIT)

According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the Newport police force and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. in 2016. Weatherford, 41, was also a graduate of ASU-Newport and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and was named the 2016 Jackson County Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

As of 8 pm, several law enforcement officers and agencies are in Newport searching for the suspect.

Police are asking people to avoid the Remmel Park area, and ask if you have any information to contact Newport Police at 870-523-2722.

Arkansas State Police have taken over as the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

In a tweet Monday night, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said the shooting was a tragedy.

"My thoughts are with the officer's family this evening," Crawford tweeted. "What our fellow men and women risk to protect us every day should humble us all."

No other details are being released at this time.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Weatherford is the first police officer to die in the line of duty since April 2011 when Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

A year earlier, West Memphis officers Thomas William Evans and Robert Brandon Paudert were shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-40.

