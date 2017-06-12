Jonesboro E911 seeking reserve dispatchers

A reserve dispatching program has been around for years at Jonesboro E911, but no one is in the program right now.

Jeff Presley, the E911 director, said he wants to get the reserve program back in full gear.

He plans to start the program training in the fall, right now he’s looking for interested volunteers.

It’s a volunteer position, but E911 provides the extensive training courses.

He said these positions are quite necessary while full-time dispatchers are tied up.

“If you get in that bind or if you have that natural disaster or storms, you can call some of those reserves in and man the phones and take care of business,” Presley said. “So, it's important to have that manpower ready to go and trained.”

Presley also said many volunteers who make it through training, and find a passion in the call center, become full-time dispatchers.

Anyone interested must be 21 or older to get involved in the program.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android