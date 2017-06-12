Business owner looks to bring dispensary to Blytheville

A Blytheville man is working to bring a medical marijuana dispensary next to the liquor store he owns.

The Blytheville Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday to consider rezoning regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities in the city.

Glenn Ellis, the owner of Delta Liquors, said he’s partnered with Blytheville Code Enforcement to zone a medical marijuana dispensary on the same lot as the store.

He wants the land rezoned to make it the same classification as retail pharmacies.

Ellis said medical marijuana would not be sold out of the liquor store.

Their proposal would make the dispensary a discrete business 10 feet behind the liquor store with no windows.

“This is not about recreational marijuana,” Ellis said. “It’s about people who are sick, who want access to medicine without being made criminals.

Other residents said with the recent crime in Blytheville, they are concerned with the city considering zoning a medical marijuana dispensary in the city.

Blytheville resident Barbara Wells said she is concerned that people will still abuse the opportunity.

“Naturally the ones that are out there using it, they most likely will be happy for the change,” Wells said. “But, at this point, me as a citizen and a school board member, I just don’t think that would be a good idea. Especially for this small community.

Ellis said he would name the business MISSCO Dispensary.

Ellis said they will set down with the planning commission to discuss if they have met all the requirements to build a medical marijuana dispensary.

The city will make the final decision next week.

