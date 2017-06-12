Recycling schedule to change in Jonesboro

After the Jonesboro City Council approved a request by Abilities Unlimited, the recycling pickup schedule will change.

Under the changes, pick-up will only take place two times a month instead of once a week.

Abilities Unlimited approached the city about the change because they were losing money on recycling.

Ed Tanner, chief operating officer for the city, said this change will reduce Abilities’ labor cost.

The city is in the execution phase of the changes before they take full effect in July.

“We will start distributing the stickers next week,” Tanner said. “It’ll come in a plastic bag with a blue bag and instruction on how to put the sticker on the garbage can. That will be a reminder for them of which day of the week they’ll get picked up, or which day of the month they’ll get picked up.”

Recycling pickup will be the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

This is a short-term fix until Abilities Unlimited’s contract is up in June 2018.

Tanner said long-term plans have been laid out on the table, but it is ultimately the city’s decision on how it will accommodate recyclers in the long run.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android