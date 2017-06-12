AFTER THE GAME: More on shooting death of Newport police officer

TONIGHT AFTER THE NBA FINALS: We have more details after a Newport police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. Japhanie Gray and Daisha Dear are live in Newport with an update.
Plus, we have more details after a 5-year-old was found dead on a day care bus in West Memphis.
And, a Jonesboro woman's mother turned her in after she reportedly robbed a Walmart, after appearing in court the same day for an unrelated theft. We'll tell you more tonight after Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.
The Craighead County Quorum Court voted not to create an ethics and nepotism policy at a meeting on Monday night.
The Craighead County Quorum Court voted not to create an ethics and nepotism policy at a meeting on Monday night.
After the Jonesboro City Council approved a request by Abilities Unlimited, the recycling pickup schedule will change.
After the Jonesboro City Council approved a request by Abilities Unlimited, the recycling pickup schedule will change.
A Blytheville man is working to bring a medical marijuana dispensary next to the liquor store he owns.
A Blytheville man is working to bring a medical marijuana dispensary next to the liquor store he owns.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.