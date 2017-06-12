Newport reacts to officer killed in line of duty

Arkansas State Police say 41-year-old Lt. Patrick Weatherford was killed in the line of duty Monday night near Remmel Park in Newport.

The suspect is still on the run.

Neighbors that Region 8 spoke to were in shock as they heard the news about Weatherford.

One resident who asked not to be identified said she was a close friend of the Weatherford family. The woman said the news literally took her breath away and noted she believes the incident should never have happened.

"I was raised with a police officer and people don't realize what the families go through and what they think about when their loved ones are on the streets. They are out there to protect us and they give their lives sometimes and that is what has happened," the woman said.

Another resident said she was shocked about the shooting happening in her own backyard.

"I looked on the side of my fence, I would say there were eight cars. And I assume they were on foot looking around. Because I didn't see many people. And I assume they were on foot. But I don't know. But the guys that I did see did have bulletproof vest on and rifles," another woman said.

However, the residents do believe and have confidence that police will arrest the person responsible for the shooting.

