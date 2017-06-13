Woman faces theft, drug charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman faces theft, drug charges

Micaleah Clements (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Micaleah Clements (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County woman reportedly lied to the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority being needing public assistance while she was the co-owner of a local barbecue restaurant, Jonesboro police said Monday.

Michaleah Clements was arrested on suspicion of theft of public benefits after an investigation by police. According to court documents, Clements told housing officials that she received $40 to $50 a month from her family. However, the documents showed she earned over $43,000 in business income from 2012 through 2014, police said.

Authorities were able to find out about the case when a local magazine featured Clements in a June 2015 feature story, court documents showed. Police believe Clements received nearly $12,000 in rental assistance over a four-year period while she earned the business income, records showed.

Clements was also arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles Friday night during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of East Highland Drive.

Police reportedly found two marijuana pipes in her purse, a red pouch inside her bra with a pill containing meth inside, records noted.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

